1 SYP to EEK - Convert Syrian Pounds to Estonian Krooni

1£

1 Syrian Pound =

0.0010307815 Estonian Kroon

1 EEK = 970.138 SYP

Syrian Pound to Estonian Kroon conversion Last updated 28 Aug 2025, 22:46 UTC

Convert Syrian Pound to Estonian Kroon

Rate information of SYP/EEK currency pair
syp
SYP
eek
EEK
Convert Estonian Kroon to Syrian Pound

Rate information of EEK/SYP currency pair
eek
EEK
syp
SYP
SYP to EEK chart

SYP to EEK Chart

1 SYP = 0 EEK

1 SYP to EEK exchange-rate stats: high, low, average, and volatility over the last 7, 30, and 90 days.
StatisticLast 7 DaysLast 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High0.00000.00000.0000
Low0.00000.00000.0000
Average0.00000.00000.0000
Volatility0.00%0.00%0.00%
Currency information

GET https://xecdapi.xe.com/v1/convert_from

{
  "from": USD,
  "to": {
    "CAD": 1.260046,
    "CHF": 0.933058,
    "EUR": 0.806942,
    "GBP": 0.719154,
    [170 world currencies]
  }
}
