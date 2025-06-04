European Currency Unit to Lao Kip Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
XEU to LAK Chart

European Currency Unit to Lao Kip

1 XEU = 0 LAK

5 Sept 2025, 16:04 UTC - 5 Sept 2025, 16:04 UTC
XEU/LAK close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

XEU - European Currency Unit

Our currency rankings show that the most popular European Currency Unit exchange rate is the XEU to USD rate. The currency code for European Currency Units is XEU.

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17544
GBP / EUR1.15171
USD / JPY146.908
GBP / USD1.35376
USD / CHF0.796131
USD / CAD1.38269
EUR / JPY172.682
AUD / USD0.656659

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

