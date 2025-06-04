Saint Helenian Pound to Indian Rupee Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

SHP to INR Chart

Saint Helenian Pound to Indian Rupee

1 SHP = 0 INR

4 Sept 2025, 07:23 UTC - 4 Sept 2025, 07:23 UTC
SHP/INR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

shp

SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.

inr

INR - Indian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indian Rupee exchange rate is the INR to USD rate. The currency code for Indian Rupees is INR. The currency symbol is ₹.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16465
GBP / EUR1.15243
USD / JPY148.350
GBP / USD1.34218
USD / CHF0.805096
USD / CAD1.38138
EUR / JPY172.776
AUD / USD0.652212

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

