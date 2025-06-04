Singapore Dollar to Liberian Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyView transfer quote

SGD to LRD Chart

Singapore Dollar to Liberian Dollar

1 SGD = 0 LRD

3 Sept 2025, 23:04 UTC - 3 Sept 2025, 23:04 UTC
SGD/LRD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

sgd

SGD - Singapore Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.

More Singapore Dollar info
lrd

LRD - Liberian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberian Dollars is LRD. The currency symbol is $.

More Liberian Dollar info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16603
GBP / EUR1.15265
USD / JPY148.040
GBP / USD1.34402
USD / CHF0.803994
USD / CAD1.37941
EUR / JPY172.619
AUD / USD0.654162

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide