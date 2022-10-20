Login
Maldivian Rufiyaa to Dutch Guilder Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

MVR to ANG Chart

Maldivian Rufiyaa to Dutch Guilder

1 MVR = 0 ANG

5 Apr 2025, 19:37 UTC - 5 Apr 2025, 19:37 UTC
MVR/ANG close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mvr

MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.

ang

ANG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09586
GBP / EUR1.18071
USD / JPY146.956
GBP / USD1.29390
USD / CHF0.861084
USD / CAD1.42229
EUR / JPY161.043
AUD / USD0.604157

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

