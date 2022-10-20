Login
Macau Pataca to Bitcoin Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

MOP to BTC Chart

Macau Pataca to Bitcoin

1 MOP = 0 BTC

26 Feb 2025, 12:59 UTC - 26 Feb 2025, 12:59 UTC
MOP/BTC close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

mop

MOP - Macau Pataca

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.

btc

BTC - Bitcoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04760
GBP / EUR1.20686
USD / JPY149.613
GBP / USD1.26431
USD / CHF0.896389
USD / CAD1.43498
EUR / JPY156.734
AUD / USD0.630646

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

