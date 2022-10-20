Login
Luxembourg Franc to Tajikistani Somoni Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
LUF to TJS Chart

Luxembourg Franc to Tajikistani Somoni

1 LUF = 0 TJS

9 Mar 2025, 22:48 UTC - 9 Mar 2025, 22:48 UTC
LUF/TJS close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

tjs

TJS - Tajikistani Somoni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.

More Tajikistani Somoni info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08465
GBP / EUR1.19182
USD / JPY147.634
GBP / USD1.29271
USD / CHF0.878445
USD / CAD1.43745
EUR / JPY160.131
AUD / USD0.630587

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

