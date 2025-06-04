Lebanese Pound to Moldovan Leu Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

LBP to MDL Chart

Lebanese Pound to Moldovan Leu

1 LBP = 0 MDL

2 Sept 2025, 10:14 UTC - 2 Sept 2025, 10:14 UTC
LBP/MDL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

lbp

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.

mdl

MDL - Moldovan Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16412
GBP / EUR1.15114
USD / JPY148.558
GBP / USD1.34006
USD / CHF0.804962
USD / CAD1.37736
EUR / JPY172.939
AUD / USD0.651329

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

