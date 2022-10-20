Irish Pound to Eritrean Nakfa Exchange Rate Chart

IEP to ERN Chart
Irish Pound to Eritrean Nakfa
1 IEP = 0 ERN
9 Mar 2025, 10:07 UTC - 9 Mar 2025, 10:07 UTC
IEP/ERN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.More Eritrean Nakfa info
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings