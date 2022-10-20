Login
Irish Pound to Polkadot Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

IEP to DOT Chart

Irish Pound to Polkadot

1 IEP = 0 DOT

9 Mar 2025, 02:14 UTC - 9 Mar 2025, 02:14 UTC
IEP/DOT close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

iep

IEP - Irish Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.

dot

DOT - Polkadot

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08346
GBP / EUR1.19181
USD / JPY148.045
GBP / USD1.29128
USD / CHF0.880201
USD / CAD1.43779
EUR / JPY160.402
AUD / USD0.630444

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

