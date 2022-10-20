Login
Gambian Dalasi to Mauritanian Ouguiya Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

GMD to MRU Chart

Gambian Dalasi to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 GMD = 0 MRU

8 Mar 2025, 15:26 UTC - 8 Mar 2025, 15:26 UTC
GMD/MRU close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

gmd

GMD - Gambian Dalasi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.

mru

MRU - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08323
GBP / EUR1.19260
USD / JPY148.050
GBP / USD1.29186
USD / CHF0.880037
USD / CAD1.43765
EUR / JPY160.372
AUD / USD0.630376

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

