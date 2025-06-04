Gibraltar Pound to Nicaraguan Cordoba Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
GIP to NIO Chart

Gibraltar Pound to Nicaraguan Cordoba

1 GIP = 0 NIO

1 Sept 2025, 06:22 UTC - 1 Sept 2025, 06:22 UTC
GIP/NIO close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

nio

NIO - Nicaraguan Cordoba

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17191
GBP / EUR1.15409
USD / JPY146.927
GBP / USD1.35249
USD / CHF0.799312
USD / CAD1.37466
EUR / JPY172.185
AUD / USD0.654095

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

