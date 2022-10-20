Login
Ethereum to Sao Tomean Dobra Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
ETH to STN Chart

Ethereum to Sao Tomean Dobra

1 ETH = 0 STN

5 Apr 2025, 12:48 UTC - 5 Apr 2025, 12:48 UTC
ETH/STN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

eth

ETH - Ethereum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethereum exchange rate is the ETH to USD rate. The currency code for Ethereum is ETH. The currency symbol is Ξ.

stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09591
GBP / EUR1.17747
USD / JPY146.938
GBP / USD1.29040
USD / CHF0.860947
USD / CAD1.42240
EUR / JPY161.031
AUD / USD0.604229

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

