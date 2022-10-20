Login
Register

Ethiopian Birr to Belgian Franc Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

ETB to BEF Chart

Ethiopian Birr to Belgian Franc

1 ETB = 0 BEF

5 Apr 2025, 01:05 UTC - 5 Apr 2025, 01:05 UTC
ETB/BEF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

etb

ETB - Ethiopian Birr

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.

More Ethiopian Birr info
bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09606
GBP / EUR1.17898
USD / JPY146.664
GBP / USD1.29223
USD / CHF0.860654
USD / CAD1.42289
EUR / JPY160.753
AUD / USD0.604215

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings