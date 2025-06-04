German Deutsche Mark to Turkmenistani Manat Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
DEM to TMT Chart

German Deutsche Mark to Turkmenistani Manat

1 DEM = 0 TMT

31 Aug 2025, 16:01 UTC - 31 Aug 2025, 16:01 UTC
DEM/TMT close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

tmt

TMT - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.

More Turkmenistani Manat info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16069
GBP / EUR1.15563
USD / JPY147.305
GBP / USD1.34133
USD / CHF0.808355
USD / CAD1.37666
EUR / JPY170.976
AUD / USD0.653682

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Over 113 million downloads worldwide