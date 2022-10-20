Login
Belgian Franc to Rwandan Franc Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

BEF to RWF Chart

Belgian Franc to Rwandan Franc

1 BEF = 0 RWF

26 Feb 2025, 18:26 UTC - 26 Feb 2025, 18:26 UTC
BEF/RWF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

rwf

RWF - Rwandan Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwandan Francs is RWF. The currency symbol is R₣.

More Rwandan Franc info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04985
GBP / EUR1.20922
USD / JPY149.063
GBP / USD1.26950
USD / CHF0.893634
USD / CAD1.43054
EUR / JPY156.494
AUD / USD0.632043

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

