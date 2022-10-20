Login
Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Syrian Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

AWG to SYP Chart

Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Syrian Pound

1 AWG = 0 SYP

8 Mar 2025, 22:46 UTC - 8 Mar 2025, 22:46 UTC
AWG/SYP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

awg

AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

More Aruban or Dutch Guilder info
syp

SYP - Syrian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.

More Syrian Pound info

