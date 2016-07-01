Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. BYR

byr
BYR - Belarusian Ruble

The Belarusian Ruble is the currency of Belarus. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYR, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Belarusian Ruble rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

Select a currency

Belarusian Ruble Stats

NameBelarusian Ruble
Symbolp.
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYR conversionBYR to USD
Top BYR chartBYR to USD chart

Belarusian Ruble Profile

Bank notesFreq used: p.1, p.5, p.10, p.20, p.50, p.100, p.500, p.1000, p.5000, p.10000, p.20000, p.50000, p.10000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
Belarus

Why are you interested in BYR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BYR email updatesGet BYR rates on my phoneGet a BYR currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04054
GBP / EUR1.21155
USD / JPY150.541
GBP / USD1.26066
USD / CHF0.901007
USD / CAD1.44299
EUR / JPY156.643
AUD / USD0.621999

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%