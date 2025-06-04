bam
BAM - Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark

The Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark is the currency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark Stats

NameBosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
Bosnia and Herzegovina

Why are you interested in BAM?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BAM email updatesGet BAM rates on my phoneGet a BAM currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17463
GBP / EUR1.16141
USD / JPY145.099
GBP / USD1.36422
USD / CHF0.796158
USD / CAD1.35654
EUR / JPY170.437
AUD / USD0.656886

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%