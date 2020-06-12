What to Know About Our New Money Transfers to Thailand

Need to send money to Thailand? Good news—we've recently made huge improvements to our money transfers.

Got plans to send a money transfer to Thailand? We’re excited to let you know that we’ve just made a few updates to our money transfer services.

We have recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer to enhance our money transfers to a number of major global currencies, the Thai baht included. Now, when you transfer money to Thailand, the transfer will travel through Ria’s network, and it will:

Arrive much more quickly than before Give you new exchange rates for your currencies Come with low, transparent fees.

Whether you’re ready to make a transfer now or you’re planning for one in the future, take a moment to read on and learn more about how these new changes can improve the quality of your transfers.

Transferring to Thailand: what’s new?

Every customer has their own reason for making an international money transfer. You could be transferring money to support a loved one in another country, you could be investing in property, or you could be making payments or maintaining property that you already own. No matter what your reason for transferring, you’re likely looking for:

Speedy travel for your transfer , so you can get money to your loved ones ASAP or ensure that you’ll never miss a payment.

Favorable exchange rates for your transfers . Your exchange rate can make a big difference in how far your money can go.

Low, transparent fees. When you transfer money, you’re already paying to supply the money for the transfer. If you frequently or regularly make transfers, added fees can quickly add up to extra costs for you.

We understand these desires, and we’ve revised our transfer experience to bring you the following improvements:

Send money to Thailand within the day. Before, our transfers typically took between 1 and 4 business days to complete. Now, you can guarantee that your transfer will arrive within 24 hours.

Rely on competitive exchange rates .

Low, transparent fees. Xe has no hidden fees.

How to get started

If you’ve transferred with us before, then you’ll be good to go. The process of making an Xe money transfer is just as quick and simple as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up . It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

That’s all that you need to do. We’ll take care of the transfer, and you can rest easy knowing it’ll arrive within the next 24 hours.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers? You can find out more about it on our Thailand transfer page.