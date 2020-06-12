Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Blog
  3. Xe News
  4. Give more this Diwali by sending money with Xe
Happy Diwali!

Give more this Diwali by sending money with Xe

More money. More time. More to celebrate.

profile picture
Xe Consumer

20 October 2020 2 min read

This year, Diwali will commence on November 14, 2020, and the festive shopping season is already well underway, with large retailers including Amazon and Flipkart having already initiated their seasonal shopping events. 

If you have friends and family in India, you still have plenty of time to send money back home and help them to better celebrate the holiday, particularly if you choose Xe to make your money transfers. 

Earlier this year, you might’ve heard about how we made our money transfers to India much faster. But we haven’t stopped there. We’ve made our money transfers to India even better so you can give more this Diwali. 

Give more money with cheaper rates

We’re always prided ourselves on our competitive exchange rates, but we’re now offering cheaper rates for money transfers to India. What does that mean? For the same cost as before, you can now send more rupees to your friends and family. 

Give more time (and options!) with fast transfers 

Be honest: there’s been a time where you’ve left your holiday shopping to the last minute, right? And by the time you finally do get out to do your shopping, everything is gone or you’re stuck sifting through the leftovers of the faster shoppers. 

The Diwali shopping season has already begun, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to get started, especially if you use Xe to send money. We can transfer money to India in just minutes, so your money will quickly get where it needs to be, and your recipients can have it with plenty of time to spare. 

Does signing up for an account and initiating a transfer with Xe take long? Nope, not at all.  

How to send money to India with Xe 

It’s not complicated. If you don’t have an account, sign up for one now. It’s completely free and will just take a couple of minutes. 

Once you’ve registered, or if you already have an account, here’s how you can send money to India: 

  1. Sign into your account

  2. Select the currencies you’d like to transfer and enter the amount

  3. Give us your recipient’s information (specifically their name and their bank information). 

  4. Provide your payment information

  5. Double-check that everything looks good and confirm your transfer

Done already? We told you it’d be quick and easy. No matter where you are, we hope you, your friends and family have a happy Diwali! 

IndiaSending Money to IndiaMoney TransferINRDiwaliXe NewsAnnouncements

Related Posts

Forbes Advisor
Xe wins multiple accolades from Forbes Advisor

Xe Consumer

20 October 2024 2 min read

Main blog post picture
Xe is a 2021 Canstar Award Winner

Xe Consumer APAC

20 December 2021 2 min read

Australia
Make direct payments to the Australian Taxation Office with Xe

Xe Consumer APAC

12 July 2021 5 min read

Main blog post picture
Sending money to South Africa with Xe just got even better

Xe Consumer

30 April 2021 3 min read

The flag of Honduras overlooking the city of Tegucigalpa
Send money to Honduras in minutes with Xe

Xe Consumer

12 October 2020 2 min read

Kaieteur Falls in Guyana
Send money to Guyana with Xe—quickly and easily

Xe Consumer

9 October 2020 2 min read