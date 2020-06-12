Login
Smiling man talking on the phone and using his computer

How to Send Money with Xe

Is it complicated? Is it time-consuming? Not at all. Here's a quick breakdown of everything you need to send money with Xe.

profile picture
Xe Consumer

18 August 2020 3 min read

If you’ve never sent an online money transfer before, you might think that it’s a complicated process. We’ve got good news: when you transfer with Xe, it won’t be complicated at all. In fact, it’ll be quick and simple.

You can initiate a money transfer with Xe online, over the phone, or in our app at any time, and the process will take just a few minutes. What do you need to do? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

1. Sign up or sign in

Whether you’re signing in or signing up, it’ll be fast, free, and simple.

You can online, on our app, or over the phone. You can also to your account online or through our app, or give us a call if you have questions about your upcoming transfer and want to speak with one of our currency experts.

2. Let us know what you want to send

In order to begin the process of sending money to another country, we’re going to need to know what you’re sending, where you’re sending it to, and how much you want to send. We’ll prompt you to enter:

  • Your starting currency (what you have and want to send)

  • Your recipient currency (what you want to exchange to)

  • The amount you want to send

Once you’ve provided this information, we’ll give you the current Xe Rate of exchange for that pair of currencies. The Xe Rate is informed by data from the live currency markets, is updated as we receive news of market motion, and contains no hidden margins. Bottom line? You’ll get the true rate of exchange, accurate to the minute.

3. Enter your recipient details

It doesn’t matter if you’re sending money to Mom, your university, or even yourself. We just need to know where you want to send your money. You’ll want to have the following ready to go:

  • Your recipient’s name

  • Their banking details

4. Pay for your money transfer

There are a few ways that you can send us the money for your transfer. We accept payments through the following forms.

  • ACH payment

  • Bank transfer

  • Card payment

Not sure how you want to pay? Check out our article breaking down the differences between the three payment methods.

Once you know how you want to pay, enter your payment details.

5. Confirm your transfer

Before you hit “Confirm money transfer”, you’ll be taken to a page where you can review your transfer. We definitely recommend taking one last moment to look through the details to make sure that you’re satisfied with everything. That includes:

  • Currencies

  • Exchange rate

  • Recipient information

  • Payment information

  • Timing (when the transfer will be sent and how long it will take to arrive)

Happy with everything? Go ahead and confirm your transfer. After that, all you have to do is...

6. Track your transfer and watch it reach your recipient

Your job is done! From this point on, we’ll take care of it. We’ll send you a confirmation after you’ve initiated your transfer and once we’ve sent it. If you want more information on your transfer status, you can track it online or in the app.

We hope this has cleared up any lingering questions and concerns you may have had about sending money with Xe.

Ready to transfer? Sign in to your account to get started, or visit our Money Transfer page to learn more about what we offer.

Looking to make large money transfers? Check out our Large Money Transfer page for more information.

