How to send money to the Philippines from abroad

Need a fast, secure, and affordable way to send money to the Philippines? Here are some options—and some reasons why you can count on Xe to make your money transfer.

You may want to send money to the Philippines for different reasons: to buy property, to repatriate funds, or to compensate your overseas employees. If you own a business in the country, you may send money to pay suppliers.

When sending money to the Philippines, you’ll need the right fast money transfer service. You’ll want to find a money transfer provider that offers:

Competitive exchange rates

Fast transfer times

Minimal fees and added margins (and no hidden fees adding unforeseen costs to your money transfer)

The knowledge that your money and personal information will be completely secure.

Might we recommend trying out Xe’s money transfers?

Here are 4 different ways to send money to the Philippines from abroad—and why Xe is the best option for your next transfer.

1. Xe Money Transfer

Xe is an international online money transfer service that allows people to send and receive money safely from abroad without paying the excessive fees charged by most banks. You can transfer money more cheaply than with a bank.

Xe is a fast, reliable, and secure way of sending money abroad. Most transfers are completed within one working day, and our money transfers to the Philippines are completed in minutes.

Wondering how to send money online with Xe? Simply follow these steps:

Open an account Get a quote for your chosen currency. Provide your recipient’s name, address, bank name, bank account number, and BIC/SWIFT code. Fund the payment (you can pay by card, bank transfer, or ACH direct debit), confirm the currency and amount, then initiate the transfer. Track the transfer until the money gets to the recipient.

Using a money transfer service like Xe is the best way to ensure you save on transfer fees, as you can trust that there won’t be any extra fees hidden in the transaction. Your money will travel safely and securely, and the recipient will receive the payment as quickly as possible. Xe is also a much more affordable option than traditional banks or PayPal.

2. PayPal

We’re sure you’ve heard of it. PayPal is an online financial service that allows you to send money or pay for items using a secure internet account. There are different ways you can send money to the Philippines with PayPal. First, you can send money to a PayPal email address or a mobile number. If the recipient does not have a PayPal account, you can create one for them.

PayPal will charge you $2.00 USD if you fund your money transfer via bank, PayPal Cash, or PayPal Cash Plus. However, the company will also deduct a 2.9% fee from the total amount remitted to the recipient and a $0.30 flat fee (which applies to each transaction). International money transfers to other PayPal accounts take seconds.

If you fund a PayPal transfer through your bank account, you’ll pay 5%. The minimum fixed fee is $0.99 and the maximum fee is $4.99 USD. If the payment is funded with a debit card or a credit card, you’ll have to pay an additional fee of 2.9% on top of the fixed fee.

PayPal also charges a fee for sending money in other currencies. If you’d like the money to be converted to US Dollars or Canadian dollars, you’ll pay a currency conversion fee of 3.5%. The fee is 4% for other currencies.

PayPal also allows you to send money to someone’s doorstep, send a bank delivery, or send cash. It uses its subsidiary, Xoom, for these services. Fees start from $4.99 USD and can be high, depending on the amount you’re sending.

Take a look at all of those fees and add them up…does it seem worth it to you?

3. International bank transfer

If you’ve ever sent money abroad via your local bank, you know how expensive it can be. Banks usually charge higher fees than dedicated money transfer companies—and you often don’t know about these fees until after you’ve made the transfer.

Most banks use the SWIFT network for international wire transfers. SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) is a secure messaging system that allows banks to easily send information to each other, like instructions for international wire transfers. However, banks do need to pay SWIFT fees in order to use the network, so guess what: that fee will rebound onto you.

To make an international bank transfer, you’ll need to provide the following details:

The recipient’s full names and account number--or their International Bank Account Number (IBAN).

The SWIFT/BIC code of the recipient bank.

The transfer amount and the reason for the money transfer

State who will pay the fees. You can pay all the fees yourself, split them with the recipient, or let the recipient pay.

However, it should be noted that intermediary banks may be involved in international wire transfers, not just the remitting bank and the recipient bank. These banks may charge their own fees, making the transfer more expensive. Also, many receiving banks charge a fee. Add that up…and that’s quite a bit of cost added to what you’re already paying for the transfer.

Frequently asked questions on sending money to the Philippines

1. How much does it cost to send money to the Philippines?

Every money transfer service charges different fees, and it's important to get multiple quotes and check the rates from multiple providers. At Xe, our rates are competitive and we don't charge any hidden fees for using our service. You’ll also see how much money the recipient will get before you initiate the transfer.

2. How long does the money transfer take?

Our money transfers to the Philippines take just a few minutes. We'll update you every step of the way so you’ll always know where your money is.

3. How much money can I send to the Philippines?

If you send money online via Xe, you can transfer up to $500,000 USD. If you’d like to send more, simply get in touch with our currency experts. They will guide you through the entire transfer process.

4. Can I send money via mobile?

Yes!

You can transfer money internationally using the Xe currency app. It’s free to download for both Android and iOS, with no regional restrictions. It's also secure and easy to use.

You can use the Xe mobile app to:

Check live rates

Monitor specific currencies

Track your money transfers

Check currency charts dating back 10 years

Set alerts and notifications

Use the Xe Currency Converter

5. How does it actually work?

There are 3 steps involved when you’re sending money to the Philippines:

Creating the account. Keep your ID handy as most services ask for some form of ID. Providing the recipient’s details and the transaction details. Funding the money transfer and paying the transfer fee.

After you pay for the international money transfer, the money is sent abroad.

Why transfer money with Xe? 4 great reasons

Your peace of mind: You'll always be able to track your transfer and talk to someone if you need to. It’s reliable: We use industry-leading technology to ensure your money is secure. Also, your recipient will receive the payment on time. It’s global: With Xe, you can send money around the world (fun fact: we sent money to over 200 countries in 2020). We offer a low-cost, fast, and convenient way for people to send money to their loved ones or employees in the Philippines. Great reviews: We have an excellent rating on Trustpilot (4.7/5) by over 40,000 verified customers.

