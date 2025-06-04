syp
SYP - Syrian Pound

The Syrian Pound is the currency of Syria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Syrian Pound rates and a currency converter.

SYPΛίρα Συρίας

Syrian Pound Stats

NameSyrian Pound
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top SYP conversionSYP to USD
Top SYP chartSYP to USD chart

Syrian Pound Profile

CoinsFreq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Syria
Users
Syria

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15951
GBP / EUR1.14148
USD / JPY156.453
GBP / USD1.32355
USD / CHF0.804355
USD / CAD1.40409
EUR / JPY181.408
AUD / USD0.651800

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%