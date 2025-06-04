heading picture

Moving to the USA: A Guide for Expats

Xe Consumer

June 13, 2025 7 min read

Key takeaways

  • The U.S. offers diverse visa options for work, study, and long-term residence, each with specific requirements and restrictions.

  • Popular expat destinations like California, Texas, and New York differ greatly in cost, income levels, and lifestyle.

  • Xe helps expats manage global finances through fast, secure international transfers and real-time currency tools.


Introduction: starting your American journey

From its iconic cities and diverse landscapes to its economic opportunities, the United States has long been a top destination for expats around the world. Whether you're relocating for work, education, or adventure, moving to the U.S. means adjusting to a new way of life—from complex visa processes and healthcare costs to understanding regional lifestyles and setting up your finances.

This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to settle in smoothly, with practical tips and insights for every step. Plus, we’ll show how Xe makes it easier to manage your money between countries.



1. Visa types and entry requirements

Before booking your flight or shipping your belongings, understanding your visa options is essential. Each visa type has different timelines, rights, and eligibility criteria—so choosing the right one will impact what kind of work you can do, how long you can stay, and even whether your family can accompany you.

Visa type

Purpose

Valid for

Notes

H-1B

Skilled workers

3 years (renewable)

Employer sponsorship required

F-1

Students

Duration of study for up to 5 years

Allows limited on-campus work

L-1

Intra-company transfers

Up to 7 years

For employees of multinational firms

Green Card

Permanent residency

Indefinite

Through family, employment, or lottery

Application times can vary significantly, so it’s wise to plan months in advance. Some categories also have annual caps—particularly H-1B—so early preparation is critical.

Tip: Use the U.S. Visa Wizard¹ to find which visa fits your situation.


2. Where to live in the U.S.: A closer look

The U.S. is vast—spanning six time zones, every climate imaginable, and more than 330 million people. Where you choose to live can significantly impact your cost of living and lifestyle.

You’ll want to consider not just salaries and rent prices, but also community culture, access to healthcare, public transportation, and even climate. For instance, winters in Massachusetts differ dramatically from those in California.

Top U.S. states for expats²

State

Population

Household median income

Highlights

Why expats love it

California

39.1M

$91,551

Tech, beaches, diversity

Huge international communities

Texas

30.5M

$75,647

Energy, low taxes

Affordable, booming cities

New York

19.5M

$81,386

Media, culture, finance

NYC is a global expat hub

Florida

22.2M

$67,917

Latin culture, beaches

Great weather, no state tax

Washington

7.8M

$92,454

Tech, nature

Home to major tech employers

Massachusetts

7.1M

$94,488

Education, biotech

Academic and healthcare excellence

No two U.S. states are alike when it comes to job markets, taxes, or cost of living. Some, like Texas and Florida, have no state income tax—making them attractive to professionals looking to maximize take-home pay. Others offer high average incomes but come with steep living costs.


Popular cities for expats

City

Avg. rent (1-bed)

Industries

Vibe

New York City

$3,000+

Finance, tech, culture

Nonstop energy, high cost

Los Angeles

$2,500

Entertainment, trade

Creative, diverse

Austin

$1,800

Startups, tech

Affordable, artsy

Miami

$2,100

Trade, finance, tourism

Bilingual, vibrant

Seattle

$2,200

Tech, aerospace

Well-paid, outdoorsy

Chicago

$2,000

Finance, education

Historic, friendly

Urban centers offer cultural richness, networking opportunities, and public transport—but at a cost. Suburban and mid-size cities are becoming increasingly popular for expats who want affordability without sacrificing lifestyle.

Fun fact: Over 44 million immigrants currently live in the U.S.³, representing more than 13% of the total population.


3. Opening a U.S. bank account

Most financial transactions—rent, salary, utility payments—require a U.S. bank account.

What you’ll need:

  • Passport and visa

  • U.S. address (even temporary)

  • Social Security Number (SSN) or ITIN

  • Proof of employment or university enrollment

Opening a bank account can be challenging if you don’t yet have an SSN or permanent address, but many banks will accept a lease agreement or university letter. Credit unions and online banks often have more flexibility.

Until your U.S. account is fully set up, Xe can be used to receive or send money internationally, offering peace of mind during your transition.


4. U.S. healthcare: What you need to know

Healthcare in the U.S. is privatized and expensive. Most expats get coverage through their employer or university.

Insurance type

Best for

Pros

Cons

Employer-provided

Full-time workers

Cost-sharing, group plans

Not available to all

Student plans

F-1 visa holders

Easy to enroll, campus clinics

Limited coverage

Private insurance

Freelancers, visitors

Flexibility

Expensive premiums

Unlike many countries, the U.S. doesn’t offer universal healthcare. Even a short hospital visit can cost thousands of dollars, so health insurance isn’t just smart—it’s essential.

Expats should carefully read policy terms. Some plans only cover emergencies or may exclude pre-existing conditions. If you're coming with a family, be sure to compare family premiums and deductibles.


5. Understanding U.S. taxes ⁵

If you’re living and earning in the U.S., you’re likely required to pay taxes—even on some foreign income.

  • U.S. tax year: January 1 – December 31

  • You may also owe taxes in your home country (depending on treaties)

  • A Social Security Number or ITIN is required to file taxes

Tax laws in the U.S. can be complex and may differ at the federal, state, and even city level. Depending on your visa type, you might qualify as a "resident alien" for tax purposes, which affects your filing requirements.

Many expats are surprised to learn that the U.S. taxes global income. Filing may seem overwhelming, but many accountants now specialize in expat tax services.



6. Managing money internationally

Whether you're supporting family back home or moving funds between global accounts, international money transfers will likely be part of your life.

How services compare

Provider

Speed

Fees

Exchange Rates

Best For

Traditional Banks

3–5 days

High

Often marked up

Infrequent transfers

Xe

Same day–3 days

No surprise fees

Competitive

Fast, secure, and global

While traditional banks may seem like the obvious choice, they often come with delays, high fees, or less favorable exchange rates. Xe offers a faster, more transparent experience, particularly useful if you’re managing rent abroad, sending money to family, or paying for overseas education.


FAQs: Moving to the USA

1. Do I need to be in the U.S. to open a bank account?

Yes, in most cases. Some banks or fintech services allow remote account setup, but most require a physical presence.

2. Can I work while studying in the U.S.?

F-1 visa holders can work on campus up to 20 hours/week during the school year and full-time during breaks. Off-campus work requires authorization (OPT or CPT).

3. Should I rent or buy when I arrive?

Most expats start by renting. Buying property in the U.S. requires a credit history and a sizable down payment.

4. How can I build U.S. credit?

Start with a secured credit card, pay bills on time, and use only a portion of your available credit. A good credit score opens doors to better housing and loans.


How Xe supports expats moving to the USA

Adjusting to life in the U.S. is a big transition—and managing your money across borders shouldn’t make it harder.

With Xe, you can:

  • Send money to over 190 countries in 130+ currencies with competitive exchange rates

  • Track your transfer in real-time through the Xe app or website

  • Set up rate alerts, use our currency converter, and monitor the markets with live exchange data


The content within this blog post is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute financial, legal, immigration, or tax advice. All figures, including income data, population estimates, rent averages, and visa durations, are based on publicly available sources at the time of writing and are subject to change. Actual conditions may vary depending on location, timing, and personal circumstances. We recommend consulting official government resources or a licensed professional for the most up-to-date and personalized guidance.

