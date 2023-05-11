Send money to 200+ countries

💸 The fast and trusted way to send money.
Register in minutes for simple & secure money transfers.
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Check the currencies, amount and recipient are correct. Send us the funds and we'll do the rest.
✅ Pay by debit card, credit card, bank transfer or direct debit
✅ Securely send to bank accounts worldwide
✅ Account management service for large transfers
✅ Bank-beating rates and no hidden fees
✅ Most transfers completed same day, some in minutes
✅ No min or max transfer amount limits
✅ Regulated by authorities worldwide including ASIC in AU & NZ
✅ 275+ million people visit Xe online every year
✅ Account and transaction protection using 2-factor authentication
With over 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.
Spot transfers
Buy currency at the live exchange rate to quickly make a payment.
Regular payments
Simply fix the exchange rate for up to 24 months.
Market orders
Identify your target rate and transfer automatically once it’s been reached.
Forward contracts
Lock in today’s rate and schedule your transfer for any time in the next 3 years.
Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.
Xe Money Transfer, is a service provided by HiFX Limited. The company registration number is 1121503 and HiFX Limited is a registered Financial Service Provider (FSP94961)