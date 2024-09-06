Powering you.

The smart way to move money

How to send money with Xe

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Check the currencies, amount and recipient are correct. Send us the funds and we'll do the rest.

Flexible payment and receive options

✅ Pay by debit card, credit card, bank transfer or direct debit (ACH/EFT)

✅ Securely send money for cash pickup, to mobile wallets or bank accounts

✅ Account management service for large transfers

Great rates and fast transfer speeds

✅ Bank-beating rates and no hidden fees

✅ Most transfers completed same day, some in minutes

✅ No min or max transfer amount limits

Xe global business account and international payments

Secure and trusted

✅ Regulated by relevant authorities worldwide

✅ 275+ million people visit Xe online every year

✅ Account and transaction protection using 2-factor authentication

XE Money Transfer is a service provided by HiFX Canada Inc. dba Xe, a money services business (MSB) registered with The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), the Canadian financial intelligence unit having regulatory oversight over Xe. Our FINTRAC registration number is M16372531. HiFX Canada Inc. dba Xe is a federally registered incorporated entity, corporation number 950254-8, with our registered office at 56 Temperance Street, Level 8, Toronto, ON M5H 3V5.

