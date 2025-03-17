Scotiabank, founded in 1832, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. As one of Canada’s largest financial institutions, Scotiabank operates in over 30 countries, serving millions of customers across North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, and beyond. With a strong presence in personal, commercial, and corporate banking, Scotiabank offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including everyday banking, lending, wealth management, investment solutions, and global banking and markets services.