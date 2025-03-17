Login
About

PNC Bank, founded in 1852 as Pittsburgh Trust and Savings Company, is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, it operates approximately 2,300 branches and 60,000 ATMs through the PNC and Allpoint networks, serving millions of customers. With a strong regional presence and national reach, PNC offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including personal and commercial banking, credit cards, loans, wealth management, and corporate and institutional banking solutions.

USD - US dollar

USD - US Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.

GBP - British pound

GBP - British Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular British Pound exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for British Pounds is GBP. The currency symbol is £.

How long does it take to send money with your bank?

How fast is a to transfer?

Delivery times for international transfers with from to vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check 's cutoff times to avoid delays.

What are banks' money transfer fees?

What are to transfer fees?

international money transfer costs from to depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare fees with Xe.

