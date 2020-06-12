Send Money to Chile with Xe, and Enjoy These New Improvements

What kind of improvements are we talking about? We're talking about faster transfers, competitive exchange rates, and no intermediary fees.

Need to send money to Chile? You’re in luck.

We recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer in order to better our money transfers. We can now send our money transfers to Chile through Ria’s channels—and this means major improvements to your money transfer experience.

From now on, when you send money to Chile, you’ll experience:

Much faster transfers New exchange rates

Sending money to Chile: how has the experience improved?

If you haven’t sent money with Xe in the past or you need a quick reminder, let’s start off by taking a look at what our money transfers to Chile used to be like, before we introduced these recent changes.

Your money would typically reach Chile within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Chile, you can rely on experiencing the following:

Your money will arrive much sooner . No need to wait several days, or even several hours. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Chile within 1 hour .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send money to Chile

Has this process changed? Nope. We haven’t made any changes to this part of the money transfer process. It’ll be as quick and easy as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers, or ready to send one now? Visit our money transfer page to get started.