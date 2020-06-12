Good News: We’ve Improved to Our Money Transfers to Ghana

Faster transfer speed and competitive exchange rates. How do those changes to your Ghana money transfers sound?

If you have plans to send a money transfer to Ghana, then we have some good news for you. We’ve recently made some changes to our Ghana transfers, and these changes are all going to improve the money transfer experience for you and your money transfer recipient.

Since we’ve teamed up with our sister company Ria Money Transfer, our transfers to Ghana will now travel through Ria’s network and channels.

What does that mean for you? A better all-around transfer experience when you exchange to Ghanaian cedi, including:

Much faster arrivals New, competitive exchange rates Low, transparent fees

What’s different when you transfer money to Ghana now?

If you’ve made previous transfers with us to Ghana, then you’re probably familiar with our transfer process.

Here’s what the typical transfer looked like before these new updates:

Once you’ve confirmed your transfer, it would typically arrive within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on the motion of the currency markets.

You may have been charged hefty fees.

We’re excited to let you know that we’ve made several improvements throughout our process—all of which will ensure a faster, more cost-effective, and all-around better transfer experience for you going forward.

Your money will travel much faster . No need to wait days or even just hours. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Ghana within 5 minutes .

New, competitive rates . Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges. You can trust that you’ll receive the real rate of exchange when you transfer with Xe.

Low, transparent fees

How do I send my money transfer?

If you want to transfer money from the United States to Ghana, you’ll need to set that up over the phone. Give us a call at 1-877-932-6640 and we’d be happy to take you through the transfer process.

If you’re transferring from anywhere else in the world, you can send your transfer online. No changes to this part of the process: it’s as quick and simple as it’s always been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers? Read more about it and get started here!