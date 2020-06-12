APAC Morning Update - 14/01/2021

The NZDUSD opens at 0.7186 and the AUDUSD opens at 0.7742.

The NZD and the AUD are slightly lower overnight with treasury yields stabilizing, and the USD finding some support.

It seems that the main talking point yesterday was the U.S house of representatives looking to impeach Donald Trump a second time. His term does finish next week, and there is likely to be more drama. This all comes off the back of the pro Trump Riot last week after the President delivered a speech continuing to fuel the thought that he election was rigged.



U.S Inflation:

Inflation numbers overnight came in at 1.4% per year, and some Fed policy makers do see inflation rising in 2021, so it will be interesting to see how that gets managed as the year goes on.



Australia:

In Australia, Job Vacancy data in the November quarter shows not only an expected strong rebound from the August quarter, but a stronger rise from levels a year ago.



What’s next:

With OCR decisions looming in February, and stimulus packages globally propping up ailing economies, and vaccines being hurried to every country to stop COVID - we are still in for a volatile start to the year.

The rising tide has raised all boats higher before Xmas, and that trend has continued into the new year, but how long can it continue?





















