1 YER to ZMW - Convert Yemeni Rials to Zambian Kwacha

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.097243587 Zambian Kwacha

1 ZMW = 10.2835 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Zambian Kwacha conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:57 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Zambian Kwacha

yer
YER
zmw
ZMW
1 YER0.0972436 ZMW
5 YER0.486218 ZMW
10 YER0.972436 ZMW
25 YER2.43109 ZMW
50 YER4.86218 ZMW
100 YER9.72436 ZMW
500 YER48.6218 ZMW
1,000 YER97.2436 ZMW
5,000 YER486.218 ZMW
10,000 YER972.436 ZMW

Convert Zambian Kwacha to Yemeni Rial

zmw
ZMW
yer
YER
1 ZMW10.2835 YER
5 ZMW51.4173 YER
10 ZMW102.835 YER
25 ZMW257.086 YER
50 ZMW514.173 YER
100 ZMW1,028.35 YER
500 ZMW5,141.73 YER
1,000 ZMW10,283.5 YER
5,000 ZMW51,417.3 YER
10,000 ZMW102,835 YER

YER to ZMW Chart

1 YER = 0 ZMW

1 Yemeni Rial to Zambian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.106720.10942
Low
0.0958200.095820
Average
0.102870.10360
Volatility
1.34%1.80%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

zmw

ZMW - Zambian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMW. The currency symbol is ZK.

