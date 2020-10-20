1 Yemeni Rial =
0.097243587 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMW = 10.2835 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.097243587 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMW = 10.2835 YER
YER
ZMW
|1 YER
|0.0972436 ZMW
|5 YER
|0.486218 ZMW
|10 YER
|0.972436 ZMW
|25 YER
|2.43109 ZMW
|50 YER
|4.86218 ZMW
|100 YER
|9.72436 ZMW
|500 YER
|48.6218 ZMW
|1,000 YER
|97.2436 ZMW
|5,000 YER
|486.218 ZMW
|10,000 YER
|972.436 ZMW
1 YER = 0 ZMW
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10672
|0.10942
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.095820
|0.095820
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.10287
|0.10360
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.34%
|1.80%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMW. The currency symbol is ZK.More Zambian Kwacha info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings