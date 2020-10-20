1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0086940657 Ripple
1 XRP = 115.021 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
XRP
|1 YER
|0.00869407 XRP
|5 YER
|0.0434703 XRP
|10 YER
|0.0869407 XRP
|25 YER
|0.217352 XRP
|50 YER
|0.434703 XRP
|100 YER
|0.869407 XRP
|500 YER
|4.34703 XRP
|1,000 YER
|8.69407 XRP
|5,000 YER
|43.4703 XRP
|10,000 YER
|86.9407 XRP
1 YER = 0 XRP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0085560
|0.0085560
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0075995
|0.0064557
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0081761
|0.0077601
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.86%
|2.62%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.More Ripple info
