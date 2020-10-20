1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000003978860103 Platinum Ounces
1 XPT = 251,328 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
XPT
|1 YER
|0.00000397886 XPT
|5 YER
|0.0000198943 XPT
|10 YER
|0.0000397886 XPT
|25 YER
|0.0000994715 XPT
|50 YER
|0.000198943 XPT
|100 YER
|0.000397886 XPT
|500 YER
|0.00198943 XPT
|1,000 YER
|0.00397886 XPT
|5,000 YER
|0.0198943 XPT
|10,000 YER
|0.0397886 XPT
1 YER = 0 XPT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000044537
|0.0000044600
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000039123
|0.0000036802
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000041580
|0.0000041727
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.93%
|5.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.
