1 YER to XAU - Convert Yemeni Rials to Gold Ounces

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.000001694115722 Gold Ounces

1 XAU = 590,278 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Gold Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:56 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Gold Ounce

yer
YER
xau
XAU
1 YER0.00000169412 XAU
5 YER0.00000847058 XAU
10 YER0.0000169412 XAU
25 YER0.0000423529 XAU
50 YER0.0000847058 XAU
100 YER0.000169412 XAU
500 YER0.000847058 XAU
1,000 YER0.00169412 XAU
5,000 YER0.00847058 XAU
10,000 YER0.0169412 XAU

Convert Gold Ounce to Yemeni Rial

xau
XAU
yer
YER
1 XAU590,278 YER
5 XAU2,951,390 YER
10 XAU5,902,780 YER
25 XAU14,757,000 YER
50 XAU29,513,900 YER
100 XAU59,027,800 YER
500 XAU295,139,000 YER
1,000 XAU590,278,000 YER
5,000 XAU2,951,390,000 YER
10,000 XAU5,902,780,000 YER

YER to XAU Chart

1 YER = 0 XAU

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Gold Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00000174230.0000017462
Low
0.00000168040.0000016473
Average
0.00000171760.0000017071
Volatility
0.98%0.92%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
xau

XAU - Gold Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold Ounces is XAU.

More Gold Ounce info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings