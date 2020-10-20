1 YER to XAG - Convert Yemeni Rials to Silver Ounces

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.000130867071444 Silver Ounces

1 XAG = 7,641.34 YER

Yemeni Rial to Silver Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:56 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Silver Ounce

yer
YER
xag
XAG
1 YER0.000130867 XAG
5 YER0.000654335 XAG
10 YER0.00130867 XAG
25 YER0.00327168 XAG
50 YER0.00654335 XAG
100 YER0.0130867 XAG
500 YER0.0654335 XAG
1,000 YER0.130867 XAG
5,000 YER0.654335 XAG
10,000 YER1.30867 XAG

Convert Silver Ounce to Yemeni Rial

xag
XAG
yer
YER
1 XAG7,641.34 YER
5 XAG38,206.7 YER
10 XAG76,413.4 YER
25 XAG191,034 YER
50 XAG382,067 YER
100 XAG764,134 YER
500 XAG3,820,670 YER
1,000 XAG7,641,340 YER
5,000 XAG38,206,700 YER
10,000 XAG76,413,400 YER

YER to XAG Chart

1 YER = 0 XAG

1 Yemeni Rial to Silver Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000139160.00015171
Low
0.000127450.00012459
Average
0.000135180.00013816
Volatility
2.27%1.97%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

xag

XAG - Silver Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.

