1 YER to VEB - Convert Yemeni Rials to Venezuelan Bolívares

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

14,558,121.16 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEB = 0.0000000686902 YER

VEB replaced by VEF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:53 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar

yer
YER
veb
VEB
1 YER14,558,100 VEB
5 YER72,790,600 VEB
10 YER145,581,000 VEB
25 YER363,953,000 VEB
50 YER727,906,000 VEB
100 YER1,455,810,000 VEB
500 YER7,279,060,000 VEB
1,000 YER14,558,100,000 VEB
5,000 YER72,790,600,000 VEB
10,000 YER145,581,000,000 VEB

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Yemeni Rial

veb
VEB
yer
YER
1 VEB0.0000000686902 YER
5 VEB0.000000343451 YER
10 VEB0.000000686902 YER
25 VEB0.00000171725 YER
50 VEB0.00000343451 YER
100 VEB0.00000686902 YER
500 VEB0.0000343451 YER
1,000 VEB0.0000686902 YER
5,000 VEB0.000343451 YER
10,000 VEB0.000686902 YER

YER to VEB Chart

1 YER = 0 VEB

1 Yemeni Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
14,81714,817
Low
14,47714,436
Average
14,54714,544
Volatility
0.48%0.28%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

veb

VEB - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEB to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEB.

