1 YER to UYU - Convert Yemeni Rials to Uruguayan Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.16107281 Uruguayan Pesos

1 UYU = 6.20837 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Uruguayan Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:55 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Uruguayan Peso

yer
YER
uyu
UYU
1 YER0.161073 UYU
5 YER0.805364 UYU
10 YER1.61073 UYU
25 YER4.02682 UYU
50 YER8.05364 UYU
100 YER16.1073 UYU
500 YER80.5364 UYU
1,000 YER161.073 UYU
5,000 YER805.364 UYU
10,000 YER1,610.73 UYU

Convert Uruguayan Peso to Yemeni Rial

uyu
UYU
yer
YER
1 UYU6.20837 YER
5 UYU31.0419 YER
10 UYU62.0837 YER
25 UYU155.209 YER
50 UYU310.419 YER
100 UYU620.837 YER
500 UYU3,104.19 YER
1,000 UYU6,208.37 YER
5,000 UYU31,041.9 YER
10,000 UYU62,083.7 YER

YER to UYU Chart

1 YER = 0 UYU

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Uruguayan Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.161070.16107
Low
0.154710.15215
Average
0.157020.15494
Volatility
0.46%0.47%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

uyu

UYU - Uruguayan Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.

See our API plans
, ratings