1 YER to TVD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Tuvaluan Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0059521101 Tuvaluan Dollars

1 TVD = 168.008 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Tuvaluan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:17 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Tuvaluan Dollar

yer
YER
tvd
TVD
1 YER0.00595211 TVD
5 YER0.0297606 TVD
10 YER0.0595211 TVD
25 YER0.148803 TVD
50 YER0.297606 TVD
100 YER0.595211 TVD
500 YER2.97606 TVD
1,000 YER5.95211 TVD
5,000 YER29.7606 TVD
10,000 YER59.5211 TVD

Convert Tuvaluan Dollar to Yemeni Rial

tvd
TVD
yer
YER
1 TVD168.008 YER
5 TVD840.038 YER
10 TVD1,680.08 YER
25 TVD4,200.19 YER
50 TVD8,400.38 YER
100 TVD16,800.8 YER
500 TVD84,003.8 YER
1,000 TVD168,008 YER
5,000 TVD840,038 YER
10,000 TVD1,680,080 YER

YER to TVD Chart

1 YER = 0 TVD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Tuvaluan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00607140.0062295
Low
0.00595430.0059543
Average
0.00601340.0060565
Volatility
0.40%0.46%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
tvd

TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.

More Tuvaluan Dollar info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings