1 YER to TTD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Trinidadian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.027038557 Trinidadian Dollars

1 TTD = 36.9842 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Trinidadian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:55 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Trinidadian Dollar

yer
YER
ttd
TTD
1 YER0.0270386 TTD
5 YER0.135193 TTD
10 YER0.270386 TTD
25 YER0.675964 TTD
50 YER1.35193 TTD
100 YER2.70386 TTD
500 YER13.5193 TTD
1,000 YER27.0386 TTD
5,000 YER135.193 TTD
10,000 YER270.386 TTD

Convert Trinidadian Dollar to Yemeni Rial

ttd
TTD
yer
YER
1 TTD36.9842 YER
5 TTD184.921 YER
10 TTD369.842 YER
25 TTD924.606 YER
50 TTD1,849.21 YER
100 TTD3,698.42 YER
500 TTD18,492.1 YER
1,000 TTD36,984.2 YER
5,000 TTD184,921 YER
10,000 TTD369,842 YER

YER to TTD Chart

1 YER = 0 TTD

1 Yemeni Rial to Trinidadian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0272180.027264
Low
0.0268960.026744
Average
0.0271000.027103
Volatility
0.22%0.35%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ttd

TTD - Trinidadian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Trinidadian Dollar exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidadian Dollars is TTD. The currency symbol is TT$.

