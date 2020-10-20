1 Yemeni Rial =
130,167.3 Turkish Lira
1 TRL = 0.00000768242 YER
TRL replaced by TRY
Xe Currency Converter
YER
TRL
|1 YER
|130,167 TRL
|5 YER
|650,836 TRL
|10 YER
|1,301,670 TRL
|25 YER
|3,254,180 TRL
|50 YER
|6,508,360 TRL
|100 YER
|13,016,700 TRL
|500 YER
|65,083,600 TRL
|1,000 YER
|130,167,000 TRL
|5,000 YER
|650,836,000 TRL
|10,000 YER
|1,301,670,000 TRL
1 YER = 0 TRL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.13174
|0.13174
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12860
|0.12777
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.13038
|0.12956
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.32%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRL to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lira is TRL. The currency symbol is ₤.
