1 YER to TND - Convert Yemeni Rials to Tunisian Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.012520108 Tunisian Dinars

1 TND = 79.8715 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Tunisian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:54 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Tunisian Dinar

yer
YER
tnd
TND
1 YER0.0125201 TND
5 YER0.0626005 TND
10 YER0.125201 TND
25 YER0.313003 TND
50 YER0.626005 TND
100 YER1.25201 TND
500 YER6.26005 TND
1,000 YER12.5201 TND
5,000 YER62.6005 TND
10,000 YER125.201 TND

Convert Tunisian Dinar to Yemeni Rial

tnd
TND
yer
YER
1 TND79.8715 YER
5 TND399.358 YER
10 TND798.715 YER
25 TND1,996.79 YER
50 TND3,993.58 YER
100 TND7,987.15 YER
500 TND39,935.8 YER
1,000 TND79,871.5 YER
5,000 TND399,358 YER
10,000 TND798,715 YER

YER to TND Chart

1 YER = 0 TND

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Tunisian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0125790.012625
Low
0.0123890.012389
Average
0.0125040.012502
Volatility
0.32%0.31%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
tnd

TND - Tunisian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunisian Dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisian Dinars is TND. The currency symbol is د.ت.

More Tunisian Dinar info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings