1 Yemeni Rial =
0.013962596 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMT = 71.6199 YER
YER
TMT
|1 YER
|0.0139626 TMT
|5 YER
|0.069813 TMT
|10 YER
|0.139626 TMT
|25 YER
|0.349065 TMT
|50 YER
|0.69813 TMT
|100 YER
|1.39626 TMT
|500 YER
|6.9813 TMT
|1,000 YER
|13.9626 TMT
|5,000 YER
|69.813 TMT
|10,000 YER
|139.626 TMT
1 YER = 0 TMT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014027
|0.014027
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013953
|0.013953
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.013995
|0.013984
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17%
|0.19%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.More Turkmenistani Manat info
