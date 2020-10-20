1 YER to SPL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Seborgan Luigini

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.00066608326 Seborgan Luigini

1 SPL = 1,501.31 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Seborgan Luigino conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:16 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Seborgan Luigino

yer
YER
spl
SPL
1 YER0.000666083 SPL
5 YER0.00333042 SPL
10 YER0.00666083 SPL
25 YER0.0166521 SPL
50 YER0.0333042 SPL
100 YER0.0666083 SPL
500 YER0.333042 SPL
1,000 YER0.666083 SPL
5,000 YER3.33042 SPL
10,000 YER6.66083 SPL

Convert Seborgan Luigino to Yemeni Rial

spl
SPL
yer
YER
1 SPL1,501.31 YER
5 SPL7,506.57 YER
10 SPL15,013.1 YER
25 SPL37,532.8 YER
50 SPL75,065.7 YER
100 SPL150,131 YER
500 SPL750,657 YER
1,000 SPL1,501,310 YER
5,000 SPL7,506,570 YER
10,000 SPL15,013,100 YER

YER to SPL Chart

1 YER = 0 SPL

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Seborgan Luigino stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000666190.00066699
Low
0.000665510.00066551
Average
0.000665920.00066592
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
spl

SPL - Seborgan Luigino

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgan Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborgan Luigini is SPL.

More Seborgan Luigino info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings