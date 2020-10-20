1 YER to SHP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Saint Helenian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.003135859 Saint Helenian Pounds

1 SHP = 318.892 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Saint Helenian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:15 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Saint Helenian Pound

yer
YER
shp
SHP
1 YER0.00313586 SHP
5 YER0.0156793 SHP
10 YER0.0313586 SHP
25 YER0.0783965 SHP
50 YER0.156793 SHP
100 YER0.313586 SHP
500 YER1.56793 SHP
1,000 YER3.13586 SHP
5,000 YER15.6793 SHP
10,000 YER31.3586 SHP

Convert Saint Helenian Pound to Yemeni Rial

shp
SHP
yer
YER
1 SHP318.892 YER
5 SHP1,594.46 YER
10 SHP3,188.92 YER
25 SHP7,972.3 YER
50 SHP15,944.6 YER
100 SHP31,889.2 YER
500 SHP159,446 YER
1,000 SHP318,892 YER
5,000 SHP1,594,460 YER
10,000 SHP3,188,920 YER

YER to SHP Chart

1 YER = 0 SHP

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Saint Helenian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00316650.0032343
Low
0.00311940.0031194
Average
0.00314540.0031660
Volatility
0.26%0.30%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
shp

SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.

More Saint Helenian Pound info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings