1 YER to SDG - Convert Yemeni Rials to Sudanese Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

2.4014031 Sudanese Pounds

1 SDG = 0.416423 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Sudanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:33 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Sudanese Pound

yer
YER
sdg
SDG
1 YER2.4014 SDG
5 YER12.007 SDG
10 YER24.014 SDG
25 YER60.0351 SDG
50 YER120.07 SDG
100 YER240.14 SDG
500 YER1,200.7 SDG
1,000 YER2,401.4 SDG
5,000 YER12,007 SDG
10,000 YER24,014 SDG

Convert Sudanese Pound to Yemeni Rial

sdg
SDG
yer
YER
1 SDG0.416423 YER
5 SDG2.08212 YER
10 SDG4.16423 YER
25 SDG10.4106 YER
50 SDG20.8212 YER
100 SDG41.6423 YER
500 SDG208.212 YER
1,000 SDG416.423 YER
5,000 SDG2,082.12 YER
10,000 SDG4,164.23 YER

YER to SDG Chart

1 YER = 0 SDG

1 Yemeni Rial to Sudanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.40222.4044
Low
2.33802.2791
Average
2.37482.3730
Volatility
1.04%0.98%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sdg

SDG - Sudanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..

