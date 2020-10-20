1 YER to PGK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Papua New Guinean Kina

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.015381144 Papua New Guinean Kina

1 PGK = 65.0147 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Papua New Guinean Kina conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:53 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Papua New Guinean Kina

yer
YER
pgk
PGK
1 YER0.0153811 PGK
5 YER0.0769057 PGK
10 YER0.153811 PGK
25 YER0.384529 PGK
50 YER0.769057 PGK
100 YER1.53811 PGK
500 YER7.69057 PGK
1,000 YER15.3811 PGK
5,000 YER76.9057 PGK
10,000 YER153.811 PGK

Convert Papua New Guinean Kina to Yemeni Rial

pgk
PGK
yer
YER
1 PGK65.0147 YER
5 PGK325.073 YER
10 PGK650.147 YER
25 PGK1,625.37 YER
50 PGK3,250.73 YER
100 PGK6,501.47 YER
500 PGK32,507.3 YER
1,000 PGK65,014.7 YER
5,000 PGK325,073 YER
10,000 PGK650,147 YER

YER to PGK Chart

1 YER = 0 PGK

1 Yemeni Rial to Papua New Guinean Kina stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0155820.015582
Low
0.0152390.015086
Average
0.0153780.015298
Volatility
0.38%0.44%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

pgk

PGK - Papua New Guinean Kina

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.

