1 Yemeni Rial =
0.015381144 Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PGK = 65.0147 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
PGK
|1 YER
|0.0153811 PGK
|5 YER
|0.0769057 PGK
|10 YER
|0.153811 PGK
|25 YER
|0.384529 PGK
|50 YER
|0.769057 PGK
|100 YER
|1.53811 PGK
|500 YER
|7.69057 PGK
|1,000 YER
|15.3811 PGK
|5,000 YER
|76.9057 PGK
|10,000 YER
|153.811 PGK
1 YER = 0 PGK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015582
|0.015582
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015239
|0.015086
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.015378
|0.015298
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38%
|0.44%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.More Papua New Guinean Kina info
