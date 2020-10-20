1 Yemeni Rial =
0.01519918 Peruvian Soles
1 PEN = 65.7930 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
PEN
|1 YER
|0.0151992 PEN
|5 YER
|0.0759959 PEN
|10 YER
|0.151992 PEN
|25 YER
|0.37998 PEN
|50 YER
|0.759959 PEN
|100 YER
|1.51992 PEN
|500 YER
|7.59959 PEN
|1,000 YER
|15.1992 PEN
|5,000 YER
|75.9959 PEN
|10,000 YER
|151.992 PEN
1 YER = 0 PEN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015360
|0.015360
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014906
|0.014702
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.015144
|0.014976
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.46%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..More Peruvian Sol info
