1 YER to PEN - Convert Yemeni Rials to Peruvian Soles

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.01519918 Peruvian Soles

1 PEN = 65.7930 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Peruvian Sol conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:53 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Peruvian Sol

yer
YER
pen
PEN
1 YER0.0151992 PEN
5 YER0.0759959 PEN
10 YER0.151992 PEN
25 YER0.37998 PEN
50 YER0.759959 PEN
100 YER1.51992 PEN
500 YER7.59959 PEN
1,000 YER15.1992 PEN
5,000 YER75.9959 PEN
10,000 YER151.992 PEN

Convert Peruvian Sol to Yemeni Rial

pen
PEN
yer
YER
1 PEN65.793 YER
5 PEN328.965 YER
10 PEN657.93 YER
25 PEN1,644.83 YER
50 PEN3,289.65 YER
100 PEN6,579.3 YER
500 PEN32,896.5 YER
1,000 PEN65,793 YER
5,000 PEN328,965 YER
10,000 PEN657,930 YER

YER to PEN Chart

1 YER = 0 PEN

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Peruvian Sol stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0153600.015360
Low
0.0149060.014702
Average
0.0151440.014976
Volatility
0.44%0.46%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

More Peruvian Sol info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings