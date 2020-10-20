1 YER to NLG - Convert Yemeni Rials to Dutch Guilders

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0081651336 Dutch Guilders

1 NLG = 122.472 YER

NLG replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:14 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Dutch Guilder

yer
YER
nlg
NLG
1 YER0.00816513 NLG
5 YER0.0408257 NLG
10 YER0.0816513 NLG
25 YER0.204128 NLG
50 YER0.408257 NLG
100 YER0.816513 NLG
500 YER4.08257 NLG
1,000 YER8.16513 NLG
5,000 YER40.8257 NLG
10,000 YER81.6513 NLG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Yemeni Rial

nlg
NLG
yer
YER
1 NLG122.472 YER
5 NLG612.36 YER
10 NLG1,224.72 YER
25 NLG3,061.8 YER
50 NLG6,123.6 YER
100 NLG12,247.2 YER
500 NLG61,236 YER
1,000 NLG122,472 YER
5,000 NLG612,360 YER
10,000 NLG1,224,720 YER

YER to NLG Chart

1 YER = 0 NLG

1 Yemeni Rial to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

nlg

NLG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the NLG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders is NLG.

