1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0081651336 Dutch Guilders
1 NLG = 122.472 YER
NLG replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
YER
NLG
|1 YER
|0.00816513 NLG
|5 YER
|0.0408257 NLG
|10 YER
|0.0816513 NLG
|25 YER
|0.204128 NLG
|50 YER
|0.408257 NLG
|100 YER
|0.816513 NLG
|500 YER
|4.08257 NLG
|1,000 YER
|8.16513 NLG
|5,000 YER
|40.8257 NLG
|10,000 YER
|81.6513 NLG
1 YER = 0 NLG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0037420
|0.0037611
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0036636
|0.0036636
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0037149
|0.0037115
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the NLG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders is NLG.
